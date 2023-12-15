At -5.4°C, Srinagar sees coldest night

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 14

The chilling grip of winter tightened its hold on Kashmir as Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season, with temperatures dropping to -5.4°C, slightly lower than the -5.3°C recorded on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar reported that this was 4.4°C below the seasonal norm for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. In South Kashmir’s Shopian district, the mercury plummeted to a bone-chilling -6.6°C, marking it as the coldest location in the region. Interior parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar froze due to the intense cold, with reports indicating that other waterbodies and tap water pipes also succumbed to the freezing temperatures.

A tourist with a sheet of ice at the Dal Lake in Srinagar. ANI

Pahalgam, a tourist destination in South Kashmir, remained the coldest place overall, with a low of -5.8°C, 2.0°C below the normal for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the renowned ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of -5.0°C, a slight improvement from the -5.5°C registered a day prior.

As per the Meteorological Office, Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu highway saw temperatures dip to -3.8°C, while Kokernag recorded -1.6°C. Kupwara in North Kashmir experienced a minimum temperature of -4.2°C, indicating a further drop from the previous night.

The Meteorological Office predicts clear weather at most places today, with dry conditions expected until December 15. A Western Disturbance (WD) is anticipated to impact the region on December 16, potentially causing light snowfall in extremely high reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

From December 17 to 24, the weather is expected to remain dry and cold across Jammu and Kashmir, with shallow to moderate fog likely in many places in the Kashmir division during this period, as reported by the Meteorological Office. The region remains in the clutches of an intense cold wave, with officials stating that the freezing temperatures have resulted in the solidification of several water bodies, and water supply pipes in various areas have been impacted. Mild precipitation is predicted over the weekend.

