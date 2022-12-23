At -5.5°C, Srinagar records coldest night; Dal Lake freezes

PTI

Srinagar, December 22

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period, has made its presence felt in the Kashmir valley with Srinagar recording its coldest night this winter, even as water supply lines and interiors of the Dal Lake froze due to the cold conditions, officials said on Thursday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar recorded on Wednesday night was minus 5.5°C, which is the lowest so far this season, they said. The city had recorded minus 4.2°C the previous night.

The cold conditions led to freezing of water supply lines in many places across the Valley, even as the interior parts of the Dal Lake also developed a thick layer of frost.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.8°C and was the coldest recorded place in the Valley. It was also the coldest night of the season so far at the tourist resort.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 5.2°C, they said.

The minimum in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at minus 5.1°C, while Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded minus 4.4°C, and Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.3°C. The Meteorological Department has forecast mostly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 24. There is possibility of rain or light snowfall in some parts of Kashmir around Christmas, it said.

The ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ is the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to freezing of water bodies as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the Valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.