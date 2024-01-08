At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 7

Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of this season thus far at minus 5.6°C as the bone-chilling cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir with the Mercury plunging more than five notches below the freezing point, officials said here on Sunday.

Throughout the Valley, most areas experienced readings ranging from -2.5°C to -5.3°C. Dry weather dominates large parts of Kashmir and there are no signs of snowfall. This dry spell is forecasted to persist for several more days.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are likely to continue, with temperatures dropping down between -5°C and -6°C at night. Meteorological officials predict a chance of light rain and snow over isolated higher reaches on Monday, followed by an expectation of consistently dry weather on January 9-10.

Met officials say the current prolonged dry spell in the Valley is not unprecedented. Similar weather patterns were observed in 2022, and 2018, as well as in December 2014 and January 2015. A similar dry weather was recorded in 1997. They attribute this deficit in precipitation to global atmospheric circulation patterns.

While Srinagar saw a seasonal low at minus 5.6 degrees, marking the coldest night within the city so far, Qazigund town gateway to Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 5.0 C, while tourist destination Pahalgam, around 70 km south of Srinagar, experienced a chilling low of minus 6.5 C. Similarly, Kokernag in south Kashmir region registered a minimum of minus 5.3 C. In north Kashmir, Kupwara town saw a low of minus 2.7 C. Meanwhile, the ski resort of Gulmarg observed a low of minus 4.4 C.

Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell and a 79 per cent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December. There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir, while the upper reaches of the valley have received lesser than usual amount of snow.

