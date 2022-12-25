At -5.8°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

IANS
Srinagar, December 25
At minus 5.8, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Sunday as Christmas celebrations missed the traditional snowfall in Kashmir Valley this year.
"With minus 5.8 as the minimum temperature today, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far. Cold, dry weather with mainly clear sky is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT Department said.
Srinagar recorded minus 5.8, Pahalgam minus 7 and Gulmarg minus 5.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.
In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.4 and Leh minus 14.5 as the minimum temperature.
Jammu had 4.1, Katra 5.8, Batote 0.6, Banihal minus 0.3 and Bhaderwah minus 1 as the minimum temperature.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister oversees arrangements at Delhi's Safda...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...