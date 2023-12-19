At -8°C, Gulmarg sees coldest night of season amid snowfall

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 18

Gulmarg, nestled in the picturesque north Kashmir, embraced its coldest night of the season at a chilling -8° Celsius as the world-famous ski resort now stands adorned in a pristine white layer of snow.

Icicles hang from the rooftop of a hotel in Gulmarg. ANI

The breathtaking transformation of Gulmarg’s lush green meadows, blanketed by 5 to 8 feet of snow, has become a magnet for skiers and winter sports enthusiasts, drawing visitors from across the country and around the globe.

“The combination of powdery snow-covered landscapes and the warmth of cozy hotel rooms positions Gulmarg as a dream destination for winter escapades,” said Aijaz Wani, a local hotelier. “Gulmarg’s charm lies in its transformation into a white paradise. The snow brings not just beauty but also a surge in visitors, creating a vibrant atmosphere for our hospitality industry,” added Wani. Renowned for hosting some of the world’s finest ski slopes, Gulmarg solidifies its place among the best ski destinations globally. The town boasts numerous ski resorts catering to both beginners and experts, making it a must-visit for those eager to embrace winter sports.

“The fresh snowfall is the icing on the cake. It’s a skier’s dream come true – powdery snow, breathtaking landscapes and the thrill of the slopes. This is what we wait for all year!” said skier Toufiq Ahmad.

The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the world’s highest cable cars, offers an unparalleled view of the snow-clad valley, skiing slopes, and the surrounding mountains and forests, creating a truly spectacular panorama.

The universal joy of snow activities extends to horse-drawn sleigh rides and exhilarating descents down hill slopes on locally crafted toboggans. As Gulmarg transforms into a winter wonderland, the region’s tourism and hospitality industry anticipates an influx of visitors, bringing cheers to both tourists and local businesses alike.

“Snowfall means business for us! The streets are alive with shoppers looking for winter gear, local handicrafts, and souvenirs. It’s a boost for our economy,” expressed Muzammil Thoker, a local shopkeeper. “From cozy woolens to hot chai stalls, the market becomes a hub of activity during snowfall. Tourists love taking a piece of Gulmarg back with them,” added Thoker.

