At LoC village, soldiers, locals usher in new year over cups of hot tea, dance

PTI

Churunda (J-K), January 1

As people across the country ushered in the new year on Sunday night, at the Line of Control here soldiers celebrated it hours before. They had to return to their night duties—guarding and patrolling the LoC with Pakistan.

But before they returned to their posts, they shared greetings over hot cups of tea, food and a dance at a brief celebration planned by the army and locals to mark the occasion.

During the festivities, which started around 4 pm in this sleepy village in Uri sector, the army and villagers reassured each other that they are together through thick and thin. “The Army has been the first responder whenever civilians face any problems. And, civilians have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with soldiers in times of need,” Lal Hassan Kohli, a local social activist, said.

“The new year celebration programme was organised by the Army. I thank the Army for it. Whenever we face any difficulty, the Army comes to our help in the most difficult times,” he said.

“We celebrate all important days with the Army. Republic Day is around the corner and then we have Independence Day in August. The soldiers attend weddings in the village as well. We live like brothers. We have a bond with the Army and we pray that it stays strong,” he added.

Lal Din Khatana, sarpanch of the village, said events like these help people, including the soldiers, put aside their problems and enjoy.

“We celebrate New Year Day together with the Army at the zero point on the Line of Control. It is a very good programme and we wish this tradition continues in the future as well. These occasions help us put aside our daily woes while the soldiers, who are away from home, also get to celebrate,” Khatana said.

