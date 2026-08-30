ATM-swapping fraudster with drug peddling links arrested in Poonch

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Aejaz Ahmed, a resident of Morha Bachai village, was arrested following investigation in a case related to cheating and theft registered at Surankote police station, a police spokesman said.

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During investigation, it was revealed that the accused allegedly targeted ATM users, particularly at outlets without security guards, he said.

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He would offer assistance to victims, observe their PIN while they made transactions and cleverly replace their ATM cards with another card. He would then use the swapped card and PIN to withdraw money from their accounts, the spokesman said.

The investigation also revealed that the money obtained through such fraudulent withdrawals was allegedly used for procuring heroin, which the accused reportedly consumed as well as sold to others, establishing a nexus between financial fraud and drug trafficking.

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The accused has also been found involved in several other cases, including financial fraud and drug peddling registered at Surankote police station last year, as well as another drug-peddling case registered at Poonch police station, he said.

Several complaints regarding similar ATM frauds are also under inquiry, and further linkages are being investigated, the spokesperson said.

The accused is presently on police remand, with further investigation underway.

In a separate incident, two drug peddlers were arrested along with 13.7 grams of heroin during checking at Phalata in Rehambal area in Udhampur district on Friday.

The arrested accused, Showkat Ahmad Lessu and Waseem Ahmad Kanday, both residents of Srinagar, were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesman said.