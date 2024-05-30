 Atmospheric data collection tool launched from ISRO centre in Samba : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Atmospheric data collection tool launched from ISRO centre in Samba

Atmospheric data collection tool launched from ISRO centre in Samba

Atmospheric data collection tool launched from ISRO centre in Samba

Photo for representational purpose only.



Samba/Jammu, May 29

Centre University of Jammu (CUJ) on Wednesday announced that its Radio-Sonde, a crucial tool for atmospheric data collection, was launched successfully from its ISRO centre in Samba district.

The launch, a part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO and CUJ, aims to enhance the understanding of atmospheric conditions and climate change, contributing valuable data to both national and global meteorological research, a varsity spokesperson said.

Using hydrogen-filled balloons, the scientists record atmospheric pressure, temperature, wind direction, and speed from 12 kms above earth’s surface and the data is transmitted to the ground via radio signals. The spokesperson said this is only the third testing facility of its kind established by ISRO at CUJ.

CUJ vice chancellor Prof Sanjeev Jain said the milestone event marks a significant achievement in the university’s ongoing commitment to advancing space science research and technology. “Today’s successful launch of the Radio-Sonde exemplifies our commitment to enhancing innovation and research in space sciences. This entire Radio-Sonde system is fully developed indigenously by ISRO under the ‘Make in India’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative not only strengthens our research capabilities but also positions our institution at the forefront of atmospheric studies,” Jain said. The centre launched the weather balloon in the afternoon, convenor of the centre Prof Vinay Kumar said. It will provide a unique set of data as the convection layer is fully developed by this time, he said.

Other centres and institutions are collecting data only in the morning and evening hours, Kumar said, adding that the balloon will ascend upwards at a rate of five metres per second up to a maximum height of 40 km.

The Satish Dhawan Centre for Space Sciences, a premier facility within the university, has been instrumental in providing the state-of-the-art infrastructure and resources for such pioneering projects, the spokesperson said.

He said the launch of Radio-Sonde is expected to pave the way for future research endeavours and collaborations in the field of space and atmospheric sciences.

“The data collected from Radio-Sonde will be analysed and utilised for various research projects, ultimately contributing to the broader field of space sciences,” he said. — PTI  

Radio-Sonde system

  • Centre University of Jammu launches its Radio-Sonde, a crucial tool for atmospheric data collection from ISRO centre in Samba
  • The launch aims to enhance the understanding of atmospheric conditions and climate change
  • Using hydrogen-filled balloons, the scientists record atmospheric pressure, temperature, wind direction and speed
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#ISRO #Jammu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

3
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

4
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

5
India

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

6
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

7
Ludhiana

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

8
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

9
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

10
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...

Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension

Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Jt Director

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director

Probe agency has over 30 such posts


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader: No clue on attackers yet

Come out and vote, don’t let the heat get to you, poll body tells people

Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Double Delhi whammy: Heat is on & taps go dry

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

L-G letter meant to defame Delhi govt: Health minister

Delhi govt did not anticipate water crisis: BJP

Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code