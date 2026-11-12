Attack on CRPF post in Kulgam: Search operation resumes to track down 2 terrorists

A massive manhunt is under way in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district to trace the two terrorists who attacked a security post injuring three CRPF personnel on Wednesday.

The two terrorists had opened fire at the CRPF post in the South Kashmir district, injuring the three personnel, one of them critically.

Sources said that security forces are conducting searches at various places in the district to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack.

One of the suspects is Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhat, who has been involved in attacks earlier as well in South Kashmir, including on two migrant labourers in July.

Advertisement

Sources said multiple cordon and search operations are being conducted in the district to look for the terrorists.

Security has been intensified in other parts of the valley too.

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday night had said that security forces had been given a “free hand to crack down on terrorists”. He had reviewed the security situation with senior officials in Srinagar.