Attack on CRPF post: Several suspects picked up for questioning

Several suspects have been picked up for questioning in the aftermath of the Kulgam attack in which three CRPF personnel were injured, officials said on Friday.

Terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in the South Kashmir district on Wednesday.

Immediately after the attack, security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area to track down the terrorists.

The search operation continued on the third day on Friday. The forces have erected barricades and deployed armoured vehicles at several places in the district.

Advertisement

Checking and frisking of vehicles is being undertaken at the security check-points as a tight vigil is being maintained, they added.

The officials said that several suspects have been picked up for questioning by the police.

Senior officers of the police and other security agencies have visited the spot of the attack and reviewed security measures, the officials said.

Advertisement

Security has also been beefed up elsewhere in the valley as police and paramilitary forces conducted random searches of vehicles in Srinagar city and other districts of Kashmir.