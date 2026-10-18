‘Attackers called me a terrorist’: Driver recounts stone-pelting on J-K bus in Haryana

The driver of the bus that came under attack in Haryana on Saturday late evening alleged that the attackers called him a “terrorist” after seeing the registration plate of the bus.

The youths started pelting stones on the bus at the parking spot of a hotel in Karnal.

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The driver of the bus, identified as Waqar Choudhary, while talking to The Tribune, said that the attackers initiated the fight by hurling abuses after seeing the J&K-registered number plate.

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“The attackers abused me and asked to move the bus away from the spot. They directly called me a terrorist after seeing the J&K-registered number plate. I took it lightly as they were drunk but soon started pelting stones and bricks at the bus that caused injuries to passengers inside,” said Waqar.

The driver added that there were nearly 35 passengers in the 40-seater bus at the time of the incident. “Three passengers who were going to Kashmir from Delhi decided not to continue their journey and returned to their homes from the spot of incident,” stated Waqar.

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J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken up the incident with the Haryana government, seeking stringent action against those responsible, and measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

An official statement read, “The Chief Minister’s Office has conveyed its concern to the Government of Haryana over the incident and the safety and well-being of the passengers. The Haryana administration has assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law”.

The incident has also turned into a major row in the valley where religious and political leaders have demanded stringent action against the accused.

Kashmir’s Chief Cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “Disturbed to learn about the attack on a Kashmir bound bus in Haryana, leaving an elderly passenger injured and others traumatised. Reports of threats against J&K-registered vehicles are causing concern among people. Those in authority must ensure the safety of Kashmiri travellers and take swift and strict legal action against those responsible.”

People’s Democratic Party MLA Waheed Para said, “A Delhi-Srinagar sleeper bus was attacked with bricks while the passengers were asleep. An elderly Kashmiri was left bleeding. Disturbingly, reports suggest police targeted passengers instead of the attackers. Hate is making ordinary Kashmiris unsafe. We demand arrests and accountability.”

Meanwhile, National Convener of J&K Students Association Nasir Khuehami said that he had spoken to an injured passenger of the bus, whose account contradicts the claim that a passenger had consumed alcohol.

“They said that it was the attackers who were drunk, and who initiated the abuse, confrontation, hurled anti-Kashmiri abuses and subsequently attacked the bus with stones, bricks and rods. The incident was far more disturbing than a routine argument over giving way,” claimed Khuehami.