Attacks on J&K-registered buses in neighbouring states can worsen situation: NC president

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the attacks on Jammu and Kashmir-registered buses in the neighbouring states can worsen the situation and should be stopped immediately.

"Regarding the attack carried out on buses in Haryana, Omar (Abdullah) sahib has told the Chief Minister of Haryana that immediate action should be taken so that this does not happen (again). There are such miscreants who want to stir up a storm in the country," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a party convention in central Kashmir.

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Abdullah said the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has called for an immediate end to these attacks.

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According to him, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said this design and modus operandi must stop immediately, and the losses incurred should be compensated.

"We hope he has also conveyed to the central government that attention is paid to this. Otherwise, conditions could worsen," he added.

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On the expansion of the council of ministers in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said it has been delayed as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was ill and out of the Union Territory.

Talks are going on from every direction, but nothing concrete has emerged yet, he said, adding that the cabinet expansion will take place after Sinha returns.