Attacks on Kashmiri Pandits ploy to drive them out of Kashmir, says IGP

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 17

As Kashmiri Pandits continued their protest for the sixth day against the targeted killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have urged them not to fall into the trap of militants, who, according to the cops, want to drive Pandits out of Kashmir.

The Kashmiri Pandit employees, who had returned to the Valley under the Prime Minister’s employment package for the migrants, have been protesting at Vessu and Sheikpora migrant transit camps.

They have been urging the J&K administration to transfer them out of Kashmir, even as several of them have been shifted from sensitive areas to comparatively safer places.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, today met the protesters at Sheikpora locality in Budgam and urged them not to leave Kashmir under fear as it would be a victory for militants and their masters across the Line of Control.

Kumar assured the Kashmiri Pandits of “better and enhanced security cover in the days ahead”.

Protesters have been burning the effigies of the BJP while raising slogans “BJP ke raj mai, andher hi andher hai” and “Relocate us to Jammu”.

“Everyone, including the police, Army and locals, will have to fight terrorism together. I urge the protesters not to do anything that will make our enemies successful. Attacking Kashmiri Pandits is a ploy to drive them out of Kashmir, but the militants will not succeed,” said the IGP.

He added shortcomings in the security grid regarding the safety of KPs would be addressed soon.