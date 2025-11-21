‘Attempt to silence the press’: NC, PDP condemn SIA raids in Jammu

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the ruling National Conference (NC), on Thursday strongly condemned the State Investigation Agency’s (SIA) raids at the Jammu office of Kashmir Times, calling the action an attempt to exert pressure on the media.

Advertisement

Both the NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that the raids reflected a broader pattern of intimidation aimed at silencing independent media voices in the Union Territory.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said that authorities must act only in cases involving concrete wrongdoing, and not “to create pressure on media”.

Advertisement

“If something illegal has been done, action should be taken against the promoters of the newspaper. But if the action is being carried out merely to create pressure, then it is wrong,” he told reporters.

“Journalism needs an open environment. It is the fourth pillar of democracy. Media organisations should be allowed to function freely so they can continue to speak boldly. If someone is publishing the truth, they should not be pressured,” said Choudhary.

Advertisement

PDP leader Iltija Mufti, daughter of party chief Mehbooba Mufti, said Kashmir Times had long resisted attempts to stifle its voice.

“Kashmir Times is one of those rare newspapers in Kashmir that not only spoke truth to power but refused to bend or buckle under pressure and intimidation. Raiding their offices under the guise of anti-national activities is preposterous and reeks of high-handedness,” she posted on X.

“In Kashmir, every outlet of truth is being choked by invoking the anti-national slur. Are we all anti-nationals?” she added.

PDP youth president Aditya Gupta also criticised the raid, invoking the legacy of the newspaper’s founder.

“Shri Ved Bhasin, the founder of Kashmir Times, built one of the boldest voices in J&K — fearless, truthful and impossible to silence. His daughter Anuradha Bhasin carried that legacy forward with the same grit. For decades, the paper exposed major stories on human rights abuses, disappearances, governance failures and political shifts. Through every threat and every pressure, Kashmir Times stood unshaken,” he said.