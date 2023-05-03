Auction of lithium reserves in Reasi to begin this year

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 2

Secretary of Union Ministry of Mines Vivek Bhardwaj today said that the auction of lithium reserves which were discovered earlier this year in Jammu’s Reasi district would start later this year. He said this during a FICCI event in New Delhi.

Bhardwaj said that the process of consultation with the stakeholders has been completed.

Geological Survey of India (GSI) had, in February, announced that 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves were found at Reasi.

Earlier, J&K Mining Secretary Amit Sharma had stated that UT administration is looking forward to taking the next steps for lithium extraction in Reasi at the earliest.

Sharma had said that the process has already been initiated for appointing a transaction adviser and for auction platform to carry forward the extraction process of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium, the second highest in the world.

The lithium reserves site is located in Salal-Haimna area in Reasi. The administration has completed the demarcation work on the lithium reserves site spread on 3 square km.