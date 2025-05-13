Authorities urge caution as live shells found in Rajouri, Poonch

As relative calm returns and residents of border villages begin heading back to their homes, authorities are faced with a concern, unexploded ordnance fired by the Pakistani side during recent intense shelling, posing a serious threat to civilian safety.

During the escalation in cross-border tension, multiple shells and projectiles were launched from the Pakistani side into border areas of the Jammu region. While the Indian side responded appropriately, Pakistani shelling targeted several civilian areas, resulting in fatalities, including among minors. Many of the shells fired remain unexploded in these villages.

The affected areas include villages in Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri districts, while Kathua and Samba along the International Border (IB) also face some threat from unexploded ordnance. Administrations in Rajouri and Poonch have issued advisories urging residents to be cautious and report any suspicious objects or unexploded shells found in their vicinity.

Rajouri police, in a statement, said, “It has come to our notice that some unexploded shells are present in certain areas of Rajouri. We urge all citizens to strictly follow important measures for the general public safety and well-being.”

Authorities have urged villagers not to approach or touch any unexploded shells and to report any sightings immediately to the police. Residents are also advised to avoid such areas entirely.

Since Sunday evening, several explosions were reported from the border districts, which many initially feared were renewed ceasefire violations. However, sources later clarified that bomb disposal teams were actively working to clear affected areas by neutralising the unexploded shells.

Officials have also appealed to residents to educate children on the dangers of unexploded shells and instruct them not to go near such objects—even to photograph them.

Poonch district bore the brunt of the recent Pakistani shelling, with at least 20 civilians killed. Shells were found even in the city area, which was heavily pounded last week. Religious sites and a school were among the structures damaged in the attack.

In some areas along the International Border in Jammu, villagers have been asked to remain in relief camps until bomb disposal units finish sanitising the area to ensure safe return.