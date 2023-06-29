Automatic case listing from next month: CJI

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 28

Justice DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India (CJI), on Wednesday said that soon after assuming the office, he had directed the Supreme Court registry to improve the case listing through technology. “From July, the new cases will be presented for hearing through automatic listing,” he said at an event after laying the foundation stone of the new complex for the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in Raika on the outskirts of Jammu city.

At the same time, the city witnessed protests by environmentalists at Bahu Plaza and also Press Club in Jammu as the protesters said several trees would have to be axed for the project. The stone-laying ceremony also witnessed the presence of J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, Ladakh L-G Brig BD Mishra (retd) and senior judges of the Supreme Court.

Environmentalists oppose site of project Environmentalists protest at Bahu Plaza and also Press Club in Jammu as they say several trees will have to be axed.

They say Raika where the new High Court complex will come up is the only area in Jammu city that has a dense forest area.

The new complex in Raika will have modern facilities.

Anmol Ohri, an environment activist and founding director of the Climate Front, said Raika, having dense forests, is the only jungle area around Jammu city.

Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the move to shift the HC complex was ill-conceived as besides causing loss to the environment, it would result in an inconvenience to the lawyers and the litigants.