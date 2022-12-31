Avalanche alert in seven districts

The authorities have issued an avalanche alert in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and have asked people to avoid going to higher reaches
Gulmarg -5.5°C
Leh -10°C
Jammu 7.3°C
The alert has been issued for the districts of Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Ramban and Kargil
“Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,500 metres in districts of Kashmir and Ladakh over the next 24 hours. People are advised to avoid visiting higher reaches,” officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...