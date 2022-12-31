Avalanche alert in seven districts

Our Correspondent

The authorities have issued an avalanche alert in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and have asked people to avoid going to higher reaches

Gulmarg -5.5°C

Leh -10°C

Jammu 7.3°C

The alert has been issued for the districts of Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Ramban and Kargil

“Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,500 metres in districts of Kashmir and Ladakh over the next 24 hours. People are advised to avoid visiting higher reaches,” officials said.