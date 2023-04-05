Avalanche halts traffic on Srinagar-Leh NH

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 4

The Srinagar-Leh highway (NH-1) was shut for traffic after an avalanche hit different locations at Panimatha and Kai-pathri among other locations at the Zoji La pass that connects J&K with Ladakh.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) pressed men and machinery into service to clear the road. Interestingly, the BRO opened the strategic Zoji La pass on March 16 after the road remained closed for 68 days due to snow. At 11,650 feet, the pass that acts as a gateway between Ladakh and J&K was kept open for traffic till January 6 through snow clearance operations amidst tough weather conditions. Last year, it remained closed for 73 days against 160-180 days in earlier years.

Meanwhile, the J&K Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for Kupwara district. “People are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out in the avalanche-prone areas till further orders,” the advisory stated.