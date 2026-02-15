DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Avalanche hits J&K's Doda; Bhaderwah-Pathankot road blocked

Avalanche hits J&K's Doda; Bhaderwah-Pathankot road blocked

Few dozen vehicles have been stuck; men and machinery have been pressed to clear Bhaderwah-Pathankot road

article_Author
PTI
Bhaderwah/Jammu, Updated At : 08:20 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for Representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

An avalanche blocked the Bhaderwah-Pathankot inter-state road in Doda district of the Union Territory on Sunday, leaving dozens of vehicles stranded, a police officer said.

Advertisement

Bhaderwah Superintendent of Police Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma said the avalanche struck between Thanthera and Guldanda, around 18 kms from Bhaderwah town, around 5 pm. No casualties were reported.

Advertisement

Guldanda is a famous winter destination in the Jammu region, and over 250 vehicles carrying tourists had crossed the area when the avalanche occurred, he said.

Advertisement

He said a few dozen vehicles belonging to local vendors have been stuck. Men and machinery have been pressed to clear the road.

The highway connecting Bhaderwah with Basholi in Kathua was reopened for traffic earlier in the day by the Border Roads Organisation after the successful completion of a snow clearance operation that lasted more than two weeks.

Advertisement

The SP said the road is likely to be thrown open for traffic by 9 pm.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts