An avalanche blocked the Bhaderwah-Pathankot inter-state road in Doda district of the Union Territory on Sunday, leaving dozens of vehicles stranded, a police officer said.

Bhaderwah Superintendent of Police Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma said the avalanche struck between Thanthera and Guldanda, around 18 kms from Bhaderwah town, around 5 pm. No casualties were reported.

Guldanda is a famous winter destination in the Jammu region, and over 250 vehicles carrying tourists had crossed the area when the avalanche occurred, he said.

He said a few dozen vehicles belonging to local vendors have been stuck. Men and machinery have been pressed to clear the road.

The highway connecting Bhaderwah with Basholi in Kathua was reopened for traffic earlier in the day by the Border Roads Organisation after the successful completion of a snow clearance operation that lasted more than two weeks.

The SP said the road is likely to be thrown open for traffic by 9 pm.