Avalanches hit Gurez, Sonmarg in J-K; warning issued for 12 districts

Srinagar, January 14
Three avalanches hit Ganderbal and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there was no loss of life, officials said.
They said avalanche warnings have been issued for 12 districts of the Union Territory following moderate to heavy snowfall on Friday.
Two simultaneous avalanches hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, while another hit Gurez, in north Kashmir's Bandipora, the officials said.
The avalanches at Sarbal hit an area where the Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) -- which is constructing the Zojila Tunnel -- has a workshop.
On Thursday, two labourers were killed when an avalanche hit the Sarbal area. The labourers were working for MEIL.
An avalanche hit Jurniyal village in Gurez on Saturday, the officials said, adding there was no loss of life.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for Kupwara district in north Kashmir and a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.
"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," it said.
The SDMA said avalanches of low danger level are likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours.
People are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas, it said.
