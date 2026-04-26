Avalanche hits Srinagar-Ladakh Highway, nine vehicles damaged

An avalanche struck the Drass area of Kargil district along the Srinagar–Ladakh Highway on Saturday, officials said.

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A Ladakh Police official said the incident occurred near Shaitan Nallah in Drass, impacting around nine vehicles. “Two tankers skidded off the road and one driver was trapped. Rescue efforts are underway,” the official said, adding that police and emergency teams rushed to the site.

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This is the second such incident reported on the route in recent weeks. Last month, an avalanche at Zoji La on the Srinagar–Ladakh Highway claimed seven lives and left nine others injured.