Avalanche hits Srinagar-Leh national highway

The avalanche hit a few vehicles at Shaitan Nallah near Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway. File
Advertisement
An avalanche hit the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said, adding that no loss of life has been reported so far.
Advertisement
An avalanche hit a few vehicles at Shaitan Nallah at Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway, officials added.
Advertisement
They noted that while there were no reports of any loss of life so far, a rescue operation has been launched.
Advertisement
Efforts were also on to clear the snow debris, the officials added.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement