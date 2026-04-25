Avalanche hits Srinagar-Leh national highway

An avalanche hit the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said, adding that no loss of life has been reported so far.

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An avalanche hit a few vehicles at Shaitan Nallah at Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway, officials added.

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They noted that while there were no reports of any loss of life so far, a rescue operation has been launched.

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Efforts were also on to clear the snow debris, the officials added.