Avalanche in Anantnag kills JCB operator

Srinagar, March 28
A JCB operator died after an avalanche hit Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said. The avalanche hit Sinthan Top in Kokernag area of the South Kashmir district in the afternoon.
A rescue operation was immediately launched and the operator, identified as Javid Ahmad Zagoo, a resident of Dessu Khandipora area of Larnoo in the district, was rescued, officials said. Zagoo was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
