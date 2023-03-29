 Avalanche in Anantnag kills JCB operator : The Tribune India

Avalanche in Anantnag kills JCB operator

Avalanche in Anantnag kills JCB operator


PTI

Srinagar, March 28

A JCB operator died after an avalanche hit Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said. The avalanche hit Sinthan Top in Kokernag area of the South Kashmir district in the afternoon.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the operator, identified as Javid Ahmad Zagoo, a resident of Dessu Khandipora area of Larnoo in the district, was rescued, officials said. Zagoo was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

