Avalanche in J-K’s Sonamarg, no loss of life reported
Occurs in Sarbal village, the last village of the Kashmir valley
An avalanche occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg tourist resort on Wednesday, officials said.
No loss of life or damage has been reported so far.
The avalanche occurred in Sarbal village, the last village of the Kashmir valley, the officials said.
The avalanche caused panic among the people of the area, they added.
