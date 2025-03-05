DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Avalanche in J-K’s Sonamarg, no loss of life reported

Avalanche in J-K’s Sonamarg, no loss of life reported

Occurs in Sarbal village, the last village of the Kashmir valley
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 06:39 PM Mar 05, 2025 IST
The site of avalanche in Sarbal area of Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. PTI Photo
An avalanche occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg tourist resort on Wednesday, officials said.

No loss of life or damage has been reported so far.

The avalanche occurred in Sarbal village, the last village of the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

The avalanche caused panic among the people of the area, they added.

