Avalanche kills two in Ladakh

Kargil/Jammu, January 29
A woman and a teenage girl were killed after they came under an avalanche in the Kargil district of Ladakh on Sunday, a police official said.
Kulsum Bi (14) and Bilquis Bano (25) were walking on a road near Tangole village on the Kargil-Zanskar highway when they were hit by the avalanche around 2.30 pm.
He said a rescue operation was launched but they could not be saved. The bodies were handed over to their kin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors
Engaged in ‘miracle healing’, priests getting ‘huge donation...