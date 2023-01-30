Avalanche kills two in Ladakh

PTI

Kargil/Jammu, January 29

A woman and a teenage girl were killed after they came under an avalanche in the Kargil district of Ladakh on Sunday, a police official said.

Kulsum Bi (14) and Bilquis Bano (25) were walking on a road near Tangole village on the Kargil-Zanskar highway when they were hit by the avalanche around 2.30 pm.

He said a rescue operation was launched but they could not be saved. The bodies were handed over to their kin.