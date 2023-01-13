Avalanche kills two workers in Sonamarg

PTI

Srinagar, January 12

Two labourers were killed after an avalanche hit Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Thursday. The avalanche hit the Sarbal area close to Nilgrath where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has been executing work on the Zojila Tunnel. The victims have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Bal Krishna, both residents of Kishtwar. Their bodies have been retrieved, officials said.

The bodies have been shifted to the primary health centre in Sonamarg for medico legal formalities, they added.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches of Kashmir received snowfall for the second consecutive day as the night temperature dropped below freezing point across the Valley, officials said on Thursday.

Snowfall continued in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and other higher reaches of Kashmir over the last 24 hours. Many areas in the plains of Kashmir received intermittent light rain.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway is through for traffic, while the Mughal Road, the alternate road-link connecting the Valley with Jammu region, and the Srinagar-Leh highway were closed for traffic.

Officials said there was some delay in the flight operations at the Srinagar airport here due to low visibility. However, the operations took place in the afternoon after the visibility improved.