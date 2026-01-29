Avalanche strikes Sonamarg tourist resort; caught on CCTV

An avalanche struck the popular Sonamarg tourist resort in Kashmir late Tuesday night, with the incident captured on a CCTV camera. Officials said there was no loss of life or damage to property.

In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said the avalanche occurred at around 10:15 pm near the New Truck Yard in Sonamarg. “Fortunately, the impact was minimal and no loss of life or property has been reported,” a police spokesperson said.

A police team, along with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), rushed to the spot to assess the situation. The CCTV footage showed the exact moment the avalanche struck Sonamarg, engulfing nearby structures.

The spokesperson said that concerned agencies are closely monitoring the situation and that precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure public safety in the region.

In view of the prevailing conditions, Ganderbal police have urged the general public, tourists, and transporters to strictly avoid visiting or halting in avalanche-prone areas. “The chances of avalanches remain very high, and unnecessary movement in vulnerable zones can pose serious risks,” he said.