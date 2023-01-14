PTI

Srinagar, January 13

Authorities on Friday issued an avalanche warning for 10 districts which have witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall over the past 48 hours. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a ‘high danger’ avalanche warning for Bandipora and Kupwara districts of North Kashmir and a ‘medium danger’ warning for Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.

Officials said avalanches with low danger level are likely to occur in Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch and Ramban. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid avalanche-prone areas, the officials said. On Thursday, two labourers from Kishtwar had died when an avalanche hit a construction site in Sonmarg of Ganderbal district.