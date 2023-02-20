Avalanche warning for four districts in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 19

The J&K Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued an avalanche warning for Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours. People living in the specified areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further directions.

The MeT officials forecast moderate rain and snow in Kashmir. Widespread light to moderate rain and snow are expected on February 20.