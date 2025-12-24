DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Avalanche warning issued for five districts in J-K

Avalanche warning issued for five districts in J-K

Heavy snowfall in higher reaches of UT

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:22 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. File.
An avalanche warning was issued in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday in view of the recent heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Union territory, officials said.

The low danger avalanche warning has been issued for Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts. The avalanche is likely to occur 2,800 metres above these districts during the next 24 hours, they said.

People have been asked to avoid avalanche-prone areas and follow official advisories.

Most of the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir have received moderate to heavy snowfall this week.

