Avalanche warning issued in six J&K districts

PTI

Srinagar, April 19

The J&K Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued an avalanche warning in six districts of the UT. Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur 3,000 to 3,500 metres above the sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Baramulla districts in the next 24 hours, officials said.

Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres over Ganderbal district.

Many areas in the higher reaches of J&K received fresh snowfall over the past 48 hours, while plains were lashed by rains. The upper reaches of the Valley, including Keran and Machil, in the Kupwara district, Gurez in Bandipora district and Sonamarg in Ganderbal received light snowfall. There are reports of snowfall in some other areas at the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. Snowfall continued on the Zoji La pass along the Srinagar-Leh national highway for the second day.

The plain areas were lashed by overnight rains.