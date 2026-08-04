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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Awami Itihaad Party to mark Article 370 abrogation anniversary as ‘Black Day’

Awami Itihaad Party to mark Article 370 abrogation anniversary as ‘Black Day’

Engineer Rashid will observe the day by attending Parliament in black attire as a mark of peaceful democratic protest

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid. FILE
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The Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) on Monday said it will observe August 5 as ‘Black Day’ to mark the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 that resulted in the withdrawal of Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood and special constitutional position.

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AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that the party has finalised its programme in New Delhi and Srinagar to highlight “the unconstitutional deprivation of the democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir”.

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He said that AIP president and Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who is presently participating in the parliamentary proceedings under judicial custody from Tihar Jail, will observe the day by attending Parliament in black attire as a mark of peaceful democratic protest.

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“By wearing black clothes inside Parliament, Er Rashid intends to draw the attention of fellow parliamentarians and the entire nation towards the constitutional injustice committed against the people of Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2019. It is a symbolic expression of grief and a reminder that the democratic aspirations and constitutional rights of the people cannot be ignored,” Nabi said.

He said Rashid will also observe a day-long hunger strike on August 5 as a peaceful expression of solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir and to register his protest against the continued denial of their constitutional and democratic rights.

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