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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Awareness campaign promotes solid waste management in Kargil

Awareness campaign promotes solid waste management in Kargil

Campaign conducted successfully in various gram panchayats of Kargil district

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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A source segregation awareness campaign being held in a gram panchayat in Kargil on Thursday.
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Under the “Swachh Gaon, Surakshit Jalvayu” campaign in connection with World Environment Day and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, a source segregation awareness campaign was conducted successfully in various gram panchayats of Kargil district.

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The awareness programme was organised under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) [SBM(G)] with the objective of promoting cleanliness, sanitation and proper solid waste management practices at the household level. The campaign was carried out in the gram panchayats of Kochik, Ranbirpura, Pashkum, Barchey, Tumail, Shakar, Saliskot, Sapi and Choskore-A.

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The campaign focused on segregation of waste into four categories — wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste and special care waste. The programme witnessed active participation from villagers, volunteers, officials and staff of the Rural Development Department, besides representatives from the State Bank of India (SBI).

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During the awareness programme, nodal officers highlighted the importance of proper waste management in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules and directions of the Supreme Court.

They stressed the need for household-level waste segregation, reduction in plastic waste, regular sanitation drives and active community participation in maintaining clean and hygienic surroundings.

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Representatives from SBI also interacted with participants and provided information regarding financial inclusion initiatives and schemes supporting sanitation infrastructure and local development activities.

The programme concluded with active community participation and a collective commitment towards maintaining clean, hygienic and eco-friendly panchayats across Kargil district.

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