Awareness drive launched by Youth Congress members

PTI

Jammu, November 6

The J&K Youth Congress on Monday launched a campaign to spread awareness among new voters about the party's ideology. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress Aakash Bharat announced the launch of the “Mera pehla vote for India” poster campaign with the goal of empowering young people and encouraging their active participation in the electoral process.

“The poster campaign of the party aims to engage with first-time voters and align them with the values and principles of the Indian National Congress,” he told reporters.

