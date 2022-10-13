Bag containing 3 IEDs found in J-K’s Ramban

Ramban/Jammu, October 13
Security forces detected three powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a bag from a forest area in this district, officials said on Thursday.
The bag was found lying in the forests of Sangaldan in Gool sub-division by a joint search party of the Army and police late on Wednesday, they said.
The officials said the search was launched in the forest area following inputs on suspicious movement of some people there.
No arrests were made during the operation, they said, adding that a bomb disposal squad confirmed the presence of three IEDs in the bag.
The bad is believed to have been abandoned by suspected terrorists planning to carry out attacks in the district, the officials said, adding that the police have registered a case and an investigation was under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...