Bag containing 3 IEDs found in J-K’s Ramban

PTI

Ramban/Jammu, October 13

Security forces detected three powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a bag from a forest area in this district, officials said on Thursday.

The bag was found lying in the forests of Sangaldan in Gool sub-division by a joint search party of the Army and police late on Wednesday, they said.

The officials said the search was launched in the forest area following inputs on suspicious movement of some people there.

No arrests were made during the operation, they said, adding that a bomb disposal squad confirmed the presence of three IEDs in the bag.

The bad is believed to have been abandoned by suspected terrorists planning to carry out attacks in the district, the officials said, adding that the police have registered a case and an investigation was under way.

