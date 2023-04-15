Baisakhi celebrated with traditional fervour in UT

PTI

Srinagar/Jammu, April 14

Baisakhi, marking the beginning of the Sikh New Year, was on Friday celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Jammu and Kashmir as devotees thronged different gurudwaras to offer prayers.

In Kashmir, the main function was held at Gurudwara Chati Patshahi in the Rainawari area of Srinagar, which was attended by a huge number of Sikh devotees. The celebrations by the members of the Sikh community were also held in various districts of the Valley. The festival is also a commemoration of the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Cutting across faiths and religious lines, the Army personnel stationed across Kashmir also celebrated Baisakhi. The main celebrations were held at an Army camp in HMT area on the outskirts of Srinagar. General officer commanding of the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, or Chinar Corps, Lt Gen A D S Aujla and senior officers of the police and the Army were present on the occasion.

“Army personnel from all religions celebrate Baisakhi together. This also sends a strong message to the country that we should celebrate the festivals together, live together, and take the country forward on the path to prosperity,” Havildar Ajay Kumar said.

He said Kashmiri locals also celebrate the festivals with the Army. “We do not feel that we are far away from our families, because this is a family for us,” he added.

Another Army personnel, Havildar Sarabjit Singh said Baisakhi was a very important day for them and “we all brothers together celebrate this festival”. The festival also marks the opening of the famous Mughal gardens in Srinagar. The tourists were enthralled to see the spring bloom in these gardens.