Bakshi Stadium gears up for I-Day as officials review arrangements

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The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to ensure complete preparedness of contingents from schools, colleges and the Sports Council, besides ensuring their enthusiastic participation in the ceremonial proceedings.

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In view of the possibility of rainfall, he instructed the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), to ensure that an effective dewatering mechanism is put in place and that the Fire and Emergency Services dewatering pump remains operational at the venue.

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He further directed the concerned agencies to ensure proper floral decoration of the podium and the operational readiness of all seven LED screens installed at the stadium.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed the need for close coordination among all departments and directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed well in advance for the smooth and successful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations.

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The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, along with other senior officers from the police and security agencies, was also present on the occasion.