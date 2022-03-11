Balloon with 'PIA' mark seized in Samba

PTI

Jammu, March 10

A balloon in the shape of an aircraft with “PIA” mark was found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Thursday.

On sighting the “PIA” (Pakistan International Airlines)-marked balloon in Sarna, a border village, the locals informed the police, who rushed to the spot and confiscated it, the officials said.

Such balloons have been found floating frequently along the International Border and the Line of Control. —