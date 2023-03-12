Bandh against property tax evokes mixed response; Sinha says ready for dialogue

PTI

Jammu, March 11

A day-long strike called by a traders’ body against the imposition of property tax evoked a mixed response here on Saturday with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha saying people were wise and understood the situation very well.

Sinha, however, said his doors were open for dialogue on the issue and the “interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been given priority while framing the rules”.

The UT administration recently notified property tax in municipal areas from April 1. The tax rates will be 5 per cent of the annual taxable value for residential properties and 6 per cent for commercial properties.

While some markets in the city remained closed on Saturday, overall there was a mixed response to the bandh call given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) and the Yuva Rajput Sabha.

Several shopkeepers, who had kept their establishments closed in the morning, opened them later in the day.

Work in the high court and other subordinate courts was also affected as lawyers associated with the Jammu chapter of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association participated in the JCCI-sponsored strike.

Almost all opposition parties, including the National Conference, the Congress, the Democratic Azad Party, and the National Panthers Party, also supported the bandh.

The All-J&K Transport Welfare Association, however, was not part of the strike, claiming they were not taken into confidence by the traders’ body.

Public transport remain unaffected and was seen plying on the roads since early morning.

The Yuva Rajput Sabha also took out a peaceful march from Bohri to Talab Tiloo on the outskirts of the city and the protesters later dispersed after being stopped by the police.

“The people of J&K are wise and intelligent. They understand the situation very well,” Lt Governor told reporters here on the sidelines of a function in response to a question about the strike by traders against the imposition of property tax.