Bandipora girl pens 900-page Quran

Bandipora: A calligraphy enthusiast, Arbin Tahir, has written the Holy Quran consisting of 900 pages in six months. A Class XI student, Arbin hails from Bandipora. She says she started learning calligraphy for this task. According to her, family members and relatives supported her . ANI
Free medical camp held for the needy in Srinagar
Srinagar: The Department of Ayush and a traders' association organised a free medical camp in Srinagar to help families which can't afford medical expenses. Dr Mohd Ayoub, in-charge of the camp, said the initiative got a good response from people.
