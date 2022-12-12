Bandipora girl pens 900-page Quran

ANI

Bandipora: A calligraphy enthusiast, Arbin Tahir, has written the Holy Quran consisting of 900 pages in six months. A Class XI student, Arbin hails from Bandipora. She says she started learning calligraphy for this task. According to her, family members and relatives supported her . ANI

Free medical camp held for the needy in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Department of Ayush and a traders' association organised a free medical camp in Srinagar to help families which can't afford medical expenses. Dr Mohd Ayoub, in-charge of the camp, said the initiative got a good response from people.