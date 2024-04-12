Bandipora: House destroyed in massive blaze in Zalpora area

Our Correspondent

Bandipora: A massive fire broke out in a house in the Zalpora area of Sumbal in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday morning. According to officials, the fire broke out in a double-storey residential building that belonged to Fehmeeda Begum. Locals and the fire tenders tried to control the blaze. In the video, the upper floor of the building can be seen completely engulfed in fire, while locals were making efforts to take out valuables from the ground floor. No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire, and the reason behind it was not confirmed. ANI

Fire breaks out in Bandipora forest area, put out

Bandipora: A fire broke out in Bandipora forest area on Thursday. Firefighters with several fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the fire, which was brought under control after several hours. ANI

Village head suspended for violation of poll code

Jammu: A village head in Ramban district was suspended for violating the model code of conduct, officials said on Thursday. Zaffar Abbas, the village head of Kunfer, had taken part in a political rally on Tuesday, they said. Voting for the Jammu parliamentary seat will be held on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. PTI

Samba police detain notorious drug peddler

Jammu: Taking stringent action against notorious drug smugglers involved in illicit drug trade, Samba police has detained and lodged in jail a drug supplier, Farman Ali, under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, in pursuance of detention order issued by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. “Farman Ali, a resident of Krail Manhasa, Bishnah tehsil, Jammu, operating in Samba is a notorious heroin supplier involved in number of NDPS cases registered at Bari Brahmana police station, posing a serious threat to the health and welfare of the people,” an official said. Following his repeated engagement in drug trafficking, detention order was issued by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, based on detailed dossier prepared by Samba SSP.

