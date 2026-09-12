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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Bank employees observe strike in Jammu, seek 5-days banking week

Bank employees observe strike in Jammu, seek 5-days banking week

Announce further agitation if the government and the Indian Banks’ Association fail to address their demands

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Members of United Forum of Bank Unions raise slogans during the nationwide strike for various demands in Jammu on Friday. ANI
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Bank employees affiliated with seven major unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) observed a one-day strike here on Friday to press for immediate implementation of a five-day banking week and settlement of their long-pending demands.

The employees held protests in front of the RBI regional office in Jammu.

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The unions have announced further agitation, including a five-day strike from September 26 to 30 and an indefinite strike from October 26 if the government and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) fail to address their demands.

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The strike was supported by seven unions — All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation (INBEF) and Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC).

Addressing reporters during the protest, a UFBU leader said the demand for a five-day banking week had been pending for over two years despite assurances from the government. “It has been almost two-and-a-half years since March 2024, but what has the government done? We are being forced to come out and protest against the government so that we can awaken it and remind it of the promise made to us,” he said.

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The leader said all seven unions and their members were participating in the strike and claimed that employees of several public sector banks, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Union Bank, were observing the agitation.

“All seven unions and their members are on strike. Employees of all these banks are supporting the agitation,” he said.

Rejecting any suggestion that the demand for a five-day week was aimed at reducing work, the union leader said bank employees had never sought to avoid their responsibilities.

“We have never talked about work avoidance. We have never talked about work theft. We have always discharged our responsibilities. Our demand is only for a genuine five-day working week,” he said.

“If you look across the world, five-day working is already being followed in several countries. India too should move towards a five-day working week for the banking sector,” he said.

“We have waited for more than two years. Now, we have no option but to come out on the streets and protest. We appeal to the government to fulfil its commitment and resolve the issue,” the leader said.

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