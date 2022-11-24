Banks can take decision on waiver of penalty: Karad

PTI

Srinagar, November 23

The boards of individual banks can decide on waiving the penalty on accounts, which do not maintain a minimum balance, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwant Kishanrao Karad on Wednesday said. The minister was responding to a question if the Centre would consider directing banks not to charge any penalty from the accounts where the balance falls below the prescribed minimum levels.

Karad was on a two-day visit to J&K to review the implementation of various financial schemes. The minister said the UT banks had done a good job over the years and directed them to improve their performance on those parameters where they are lagging behind the national average. He said that despite the difficult terrain, there was not a single village that does not have bank communication.