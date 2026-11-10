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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Banner seeking info on 4 wanted terrorists’ surfaces in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Banner seeking info on 4 wanted terrorists’ surfaces in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Comes days after Kashmir IGP’s claim of lone local militant in Valley

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:38 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The banner seeking information about four wanted militants displayed on a wall at Pratap Park in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area.
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Days after a senior police officer stated that only one local terrorist remained active in Kashmir, a banner seeking information about four wanted militants surfaced in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area. The banner was displayed on a wall at Pratap Park, though it remains unclear who put it up.

Last week, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Sujit Kumar said that only one local terrorist was active in the Valley.

The banner, which appeared on Sunday, sought information about four terrorists wanted by security forces, including Mohammad Lateef Bhat, who is believed to be active in South Kashmir.

The other three named on the banner were Bilal Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Umar Mir and Abid Qayoom Lone, all residents of Baramulla district. They had earlier been reported to be operating from Pakistan.

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“Anyone who can provide credible information regarding the movement or presence of these terrorists will be assured complete confidentiality. A handsome reward will be given for reliable information,” the banner stated.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that one local militant was active in South Kashmir and was being aided by a few foreign militants.

Addressing his first press conference as IGP Kashmir, Sujit Kumar said the local militant was operating in parts of South Kashmir and had allegedly orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam.

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On the issue of foreign militants, Kumar said their presence had been detected at certain locations, but determining their exact strength remained difficult as they frequently changed locations.

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