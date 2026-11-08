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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Banner seeking info on 4 wanted terrorists surfaces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Banner seeking info on 4 wanted terrorists surfaces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Days after IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar said only one local militant was active in the Valley, the banner named four wanted men and offered a reward for credible information

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:44 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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A banner seeking information about four wanted terrorists put up at Pratap Park in Srinagar's Lal Chowk.
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Days after a top police official said only one local terrorist was active in Kashmir, a banner surfaced on Sunday in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area, seeking information about four terrorists wanted by security forces in the region — all from the Valley.

It was not clear who put up the banner on the wall of Pratap Park in Srinagar.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, had said earlier this week that only one local terrorist was active in Kashmir.

On Sunday, the banner sought information about the four terrorists, including Mohammad Lateef Bhat, who is said to be active in South Kashmir.

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The other three names mentioned on the banner are Bilal Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Umar Mir and Abid Qayoom Lone. They are all from Baramulla district and were earlier said to be based in Pakistan.

“Anyone who can provide credible information regarding the movement/presence of these terrorists, the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential and a handsome reward will be given for reliable information,” the banner said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had on Thursday said one local militant was active in South Kashmir and was being supported by a few foreign militants.

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In his first press conference, IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar had said the local militant was operating in parts of South Kashmir and had allegedly orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam.

Regarding the presence of foreign militants, Kumar said their movement had been detected at certain locations, but it was difficult to ascertain their exact number as they frequently shifted from one place to another.

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