Bans on books, ideas don’t work in democracy: Mirwaiz

Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Monday said that “bans do not work in a democratic society, whether they are imposed on books, ideas or organisations.”

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His remarks came in the wake of the J&K Lieutenant Governor’s decision to suspend eight officials of the School Education Department after two books containing “highly inappropriate content” were found to have been supplied to government schools.

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Responding to questions on the controversy, Mirwaiz said Kashmir has a “5,000-year-old rich and layered history” that cannot be viewed selectively.

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“Kashmiris are proud of their civilisational legacy, from the Buddhist period to Shaivism and Hindu traditions, and later the Islamic period, which shaped the region’s spiritual, social and cultural identity. After 1947, Jammu and Kashmir also became a political issue, and that too is part of its modern history,” he said.

“You cannot erase history or selectively project only that part of history which suits a particular narrative,” Mirwaiz said, adding that societies grow through openness, discussion and engagement, not by suppressing books or silencing differing perspectives. “Facts remain facts,” he added.

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Speaking about the annual Amarnath Yatra, Mirwaiz said it is a religious pilgrimage and that the people of Kashmir have always respected the religious sentiments of all communities. “Kashmir has a long tradition of hospitality, and pilgrims who come here for their faith should be treated with respect and care,” he said.

At the same time, he said it was the responsibility of the administration to ensure the safety and adequate facilities for pilgrims while ensuring that the daily lives of local residents are not unnecessarily disrupted.

Replying to another question, Mirwaiz said the emerging global order has demonstrated that war is not a solution to conflicts.

He welcomed the efforts of civil society groups from India, Pakistan and J&K advocating peace and engagement between the two countries.

Referring to the dialogue process initiated during the tenures of former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh, Mirwaiz said that legacy should be revived and carried forward.

He stressed that meaningful dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad, as well as between New Delhi and Srinagar, is essential for ensuring peace, dignity and a just resolution.