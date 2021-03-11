Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 17

A burqa-clad terrorist walked up to a newly opened wine shop in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and dropped a grenade inside through the porthole window, causing an explosion that killed one employee and left three others injured, the police said.

The police said around 8 pm, two militants riding a bike stopped near the shop at Dewan Bagh locality and the one riding pillion and wearing a burqa dropped the grenade. Thereafter, the duo fled the spot, the police said. Four shop employees, all from Jammu, received splinter injuries and were shifted to hospital where Ranjit Singh (52) of Bakra in Rajouri succumbed.

The injured employees have been identified as Govardhan Singh and Ravi Kumar from Billawar area in Kathua and Govind Singh of Kangra in Rajouri.