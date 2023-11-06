Baramulla man held for theft

Srinagar, November 5
A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating as a CBI officer and stealing household items worth lakhs of rupees in Baramulla district, the police said on Sunday. A fake identity card and some stolen items were seized from the possession of Javeed Ahmed Rather.
