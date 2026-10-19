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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Basantgarh residents raise civic, development issues with minister

Basantgarh residents raise civic, development issues with minister

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh holds a public durbar

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh holds a public durbar to hear grievances at Basantgarh in Udhampur district on Sunday.
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Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday held a public durbar at Basantgarh in Udhampur district to hear public grievances and discuss key developmental issues concerning the region.

The Minister interacted with local residents and public representatives in the presence of senior officers of the district administration and various departments. Several grievances were resolved on the spot, while other issues concerning public amenities, infrastructure and development were taken up with the concerned authorities.

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A key development project identified during the interaction was the construction of a public shed at Chandi Mata, Kalyal, in Balota Upper panchayat of Dudu-Basantgarh block at a cost of Rs 32 lakh.

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The project will be funded through equal contributions of Rs 16 lakh each under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The public durbar provided a platform for residents to highlight local concerns and seek the intervention of the district administration and departmental officers in addressing issues related to public services and infrastructure.

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Dr Jitendra Singh regularly engages with people across the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary constituency through such public interactions to assess local requirements and facilitate the resolution of grievances in coordination with the concerned authorities.

Ramnagar MLA Sunil Bhardwaj, Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Ananth Dwivedi, district BJP president Arun Gupta, senior party leaders Kewal Parihar, Pooja Thakur and Hans Raj, youth leader Shawan Kumar, along with senior officers from various departments and other representatives, accompanied the Minister.

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